Hotter Stretch Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Drier air will stick with us through the end of the week, allowing for cooler air at night and hotter air during the day. Mostly sunny skies return for Friday, but we’ll see partly cloudy conditions return this weekend. We’re tracking the potential for record heat next week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 71°.  Winds light SW-W.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 97°. Winds W-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 74°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 98° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 98° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 100° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 103° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy.  Low: 78° High: 103° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We are watching a couple tropical waves in the Atlantic that may organize gradually over the coming days.

