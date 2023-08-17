Wiregrass Gives Back
Hot & Dry Conditions

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - We are getting a brief break from the heat before things take a turn this weekend. Highs will come up to the upper 90s and lower 100s by Monday and last through much of next work week. Drier air will stick around and keep rain chances below 10% each day. A tropical wave could develop Sunday and bring moisture near the coast and has the potential to increase our rain chance if the low tracks further north than expected. We will watch as our hurricane season activity is beginning to increase soon.

TODAY - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 92°. Winds W 5-10 mph 5%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 72°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 98°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 5%

EXTENDED

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. Low: 75° High: 98° 5%

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. Low: 75° High: 98° 10%

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot. Low: 76° High: 98° 5%

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot. Low: 75° High: 100° 5%

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot. Low: 76° High: 102° 5%

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot. Low: 77° High: 102° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 2 Feet

TROPICAL UPDATE – We are watching a couple tropical waves in the Atlantic and one near the Caribbean islands. Tropical development in the Central Atlantic is possible over the days ahead.

