Geneva County Sheriff offering gun safety course in September

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Ready. Set. Fire!

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms is offering free gun safety courses, to ensure gun owners in the community are responsible and knowledgeable.

Helms’ class scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict. Sheriff is looking to schedule his next class in September. No official date has been set yet.

“It’s good to have a firearm and I believe all good citizens should have a firearm,” said Sheriff Helms. “A lot of people believe just because they are from the south and they watched cowboy movies that they can handle a firearm. So, our biggest thing was making sure the public could do it safely.”

The course is free to attend and participants are asked to bring their own firearms.

The class includes a four-hour classroom session, followed by practice on a firing range.

Additional questions regarding the course can be answered by the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office.

