Enterprise life claimed in late night crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 16, has claimed the life of an Enterprise man.

Joshua Garland Wyatt, 40, was fatally injured when the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer he was driving left the roadway and overturned, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers.

Wyatt was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, as a result, he was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 134 near the 7 mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of Enterprise, in Coffee County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

