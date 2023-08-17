Dothan road rage shooting, one charged

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pistol-packing driver targeted a Dothan man headed home from work last week, accentuating a growing road rage problem.

“He started flashing his weapon in the windshield,” Jake Watford recalled as he told News4 how his alleged assailant tailed him for several miles before firing the shot.

Though Watford was not injured, the bullet penetrated his compact car’s bumper, causing minor damage.

He said the incident began along Fortner Street and concluded with the shot about four miles away along Hartford Highway.

Officers almost immediately apprehended 31-year-old Toddrick Devonte Rolley, who faces charges of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, a felony.

Dothan Police Major Will Glover blames the rising number of road rage issues on more people keeping weapons in their automobiles and a lack of patience.

“I’ve seen other incidents where (both) vehicles have a gun and then you’ve got a full-fledged gunfight,” Glover told News4 on Wednesday.

While blaring horns, unflattering words, and flip-offs are usually the result of road rage, sometimes things get out of control.

Nationally, the number of road rage injuries more than doubled to 413 in the four years ending in 2022, with 141 deaths, per a report by Everytown Research.

While Watford doesn’t believe his assailant intended to shoot him, he admits the shooting terrified him.

“I never knew my wheels could turn that fast,” he said.

Records show Rolley faced a similar charge in 2012, though the case was dismissed.

