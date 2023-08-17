Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dothan road rage shooting, one charged

Statistics show the number of deaths blamed on road rage has doubled in the past four years. A man driving home from work in Dothan could have been one of them.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pistol-packing driver targeted a Dothan man headed home from work last week, accentuating a growing road rage problem.

“He started flashing his weapon in the windshield,” Jake Watford recalled as he told News4 how his alleged assailant tailed him for several miles before firing the shot.

Though Watford was not injured, the bullet penetrated his compact car’s bumper, causing minor damage.

He said the incident began along Fortner Street and concluded with the shot about four miles away along Hartford Highway.

Officers almost immediately apprehended 31-year-old Toddrick Devonte Rolley, who faces charges of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, a felony.

Dothan Police Major Will Glover blames the rising number of road rage issues on more people keeping weapons in their automobiles and a lack of patience.

“I’ve seen other incidents where (both) vehicles have a gun and then you’ve got a full-fledged gunfight,” Glover told News4 on Wednesday.

While blaring horns, unflattering words, and flip-offs are usually the result of road rage, sometimes things get out of control.

Nationally, the number of road rage injuries more than doubled to 413 in the four years ending in 2022, with 141 deaths, per a report by Everytown Research.

While Watford doesn’t believe his assailant intended to shoot him, he admits the shooting terrified him.

“I never knew my wheels could turn that fast,” he said.

Records show Rolley faced a similar charge in 2012, though the case was dismissed.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Police: Abbeville man ran red light in Dothan, dies moments later
The individuals arrested as part of the operation are as listed: Vidal Deshon Guice, Brandon...
7 arrested in multi-agency sex sting in Houston County
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
One dead in Dale County wreck
Columbus man with terminal cancer who married longtime girlfriend weeks ago in last wish dies...
Columbus man with terminal cancer dies at 25 after marrying girlfriend 3 weeks ago as final wish
Richard Schneider (L) and James Wells enjoy an e-bike ride on August 13, 2023 at Forever Wild...
Riders fuming at city of Dothan for bicycle policy

Latest News

Jackson and Griffin should be able to move into their homes by next spring.
A new partnership helps two mothers become first time homeowners
Statistics show the number of deaths blamed on road rage has doubled in the past four years. A...
Road rage bullets fly in Dothan
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for trial of Trump and 18 others in election case
A production company accuses Bama Jam Saloon of violating sporting event telecast copyright by...
Wiregrass saloon being sued for broadcast piracy