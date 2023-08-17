Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan offers escape from hottest August since 1990

The Wiregrass is on track for having one of the hottest Augusts in about 30 years.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Right now, the Wiregrass is on track for having one of the hottest August in about 30 years.

In Dothan, the city is helping people stay cool through their recreation centers. These aren’t official “Cooling stations” which are only open during certain times, but available to anyone who needs a space to cool down.

“So, if you find yourself in a heat emergency, and you need to get out of the heat, please feel free to come to one of our local recreation centers to get out of the heat,” Vincent Vincent, Dothan’s Community Relations Director, said. “Please present yourself to one of the staff members and tell them why that you’re there.”

The following recreation centers that serve this purpose are:

  • Andrew Belle Community Center
  • Walton Park Recreation Center
  • Westgate Recreation Center
  • Wiregrass Recreation Center

Up to this point, the average high for Dothan has been 97.7 degrees, making it the hottest August on record if this weather continues.

Right now, the highest temperature average is 95.9 degrees. That was from 1990.

Any of these can be used during regular business hours. Vincent told us if the heat index reaches 105-degrees, Fire Chief Larry Williams will work with the city to open cooling stations and extend rec center hours.

