City of Ashford to get federal funding to improve water system

The effort to improve the Ashford water system began over two years ago, but thanks to the funding the city can now move forward with their plans.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Senator Tommy Tuberville announced that new federal dollars will be given to the city of Ashford for its water system.

“We are just very thankful because we really do need a new well.” Carole Barfield, the city’s mayor said about the announcement. The city has been applying for funding for over two years to get a new well to help with the water supply. Now, the city can move forward with plans for the new additions to the existing two wells in the city of Ashford.

In addition to helping with the city’s growth, the added water supply will also improve the Insurance Services Office Rating which measures how equipped fire departments are to put out fires in the community. “It is very vital,” Ashford’s utilities superintendent, Steven Deese said. The city has a 3 on a scale of 1 to 10. The lower the score, that means the better equipped the fire department is.

The additional water supply will also accommodate the city’s continued growth. Mayor Barfield looks forward to the city’s future.

Planning for the well will begin as soon as possible but the over $1.5 million in funds has no set date for the distribution.

