Bright Athletes: Mary Suzan Aman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Houston Academy’s Mary Suzan Aman excels in the classroom and stays busy between volleyball and softball, but that’s not enough to keep her busy.

She is the embodiment of a student athlete.

“She’s a great representation of this school,” said assistant volleyball coach Jeremy Langford.

She plays volleyball, softball and is involved in FCA, honor society, interact, a Raider ambassador and SGA while also holding a 4.6 GPA.

“Ultimately, school is what we’re here for, and athletics are just kind of the icing on the cake,” said Mary Suzan Aman.

Aman and the Raiders have not missed out on a state tournament in volleyball or softball since she’s been on varsity.

“We have high standards in the classroom,” Aman added. “So having high standards out on the softball field and on the volleyball court that just really adds to HA and just how they prepare you not only just in school, but they prepare you how to be a better person in life.”

Aman caught the final out for the Raiders in the 2022 state championship as just a sophomore.

As a junior, she helped the team to a 4A state runner up, setting school single season records for average, hits, singles, runs scored and stolen bases.

In her junior season of volleyball, she had nearly 400 kills, 40 blocks, 80 aces, 131 digs, and 21 assists.

“We love to have multi-sport athletes, you know, for their athleticism, just you know, to kind of get a different aspect just a great all-around player in both sports,” said Langford.

Now she heads into her senior year where a bunch of lasts begin.

“A little bittersweet, but I’m just ultimately hoping to make the best out of this last year and do my best to make an impact on my teammates and just hopefully make a run first for another state title,” Aman finished.

Aman has her eyes set on the medical field after college with plans of attending Auburn or South Alabama.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.