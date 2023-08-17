Boil water notice issued for Columbia

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the town of Columbia.

Residents that purchase water from Columbia’s municipal system are advised to boil any water through Monday, August 21, 2023.

The notice comes after a water main break that forced Houston County High School to hold virtual classes Thursday. Water has been restored and is safe to consume, however ADEM recommends the boil water notice as a precaution.

