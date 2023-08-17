Wiregrass Gives Back
Boil water notice issued for Columbia

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the town of Columbia.

Residents that purchase water from Columbia’s municipal system are advised to boil any water through Monday, August 21, 2023.

The notice comes after a water main break that forced Houston County High School to hold virtual classes Thursday. Water has been restored and is safe to consume, however ADEM recommends the boil water notice as a precaution.

