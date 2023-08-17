Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Alabama’s new aviation school opening next week

By Sarah Verser
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s only aviation high school is set to take flight for a new school year starting next week.

The program follows a STEM curriculum, but what a summer for students learning to fly at the Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School.

Junior Finn Payne just completed his solo flight. The regional and national champion drone soccer team is ranked third in the world.

Founder Ruben Morris says the industry is desperate for his students to get trained and not just to fly the planes.

“We actually have two more aircraft that are in our facility,” said Ruben Morris, founder and CEO of Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School. “We have a total of four amt students that are working to restore and repair and our utilizing towards their training of an air frame mechanics license.”

Morris says he’s excited to hear several school systems are talking about adding aviation programs and he says their doors are open to help and partner with different schools to make sure kids who are like he was and dream of learning to fly can have that opportunity.

Morris says there are a few slots open. Check out the school’s website here to enroll.

Classes begin Monday, August 21.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) talks with WTVY News 4 on August 25, 2022.
Tuberville delivers major federal funding for Alabama, millions to serve the Wiregrass
Jake Watford shows damage to his car's bumper that happened during a road rage incident.
Dothan road rage shooting, one charged
According to a post on the airport’s social media pages, as part of a statement from Airport...
Dothan Regional Airport announces new flight schedule
Richard Schneider (L) and James Wells enjoy an e-bike ride on August 13, 2023 at Forever Wild...
Riders fuming at city of Dothan for bicycle policy
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers

Latest News

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the town of Columbia.
Columbia water boil notice
Life South needs more type O blood.
Life South at emergency level for blood
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 16, has claimed...
Enterprise man killed in Coffee County wreck
Grady Wilkes sentenced to life without parole for 2019 deadly Auburn police shooting
Ozark rodeo to benefit Dale County youth and community