Acting class teaches leadership and cooperation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Spark Theater Company is letting students take center stage in after school acting classes starting this week.

Students learn acting techniques and stage design while connecting with each other. Ben Lundy, the instructor for the Spark Academy classes, said students participating share responsibility to make an idea a reality.

When students collaborate in a group setting, they communicate plans and concerns with each other to put on a successful show.

“It strengthens citizenship and civic leadership,” Lundy said. “So, it’s a great way for them to learn leadership skills, and then apply those leadership skills in the community when they go off to college and then come back and serve the community in the future.”

The first class was August 15, but Lundy said that students in any level can sign up anytime.

The class meets every Tuesday and Wednesday from 4:30p.m. to 6:00p.m.. The age range for the class is 11 to 18-years-old.

Classes will end October 5 with a performance for parents. Click here to sign up.

