Wiregrass Two-A-Days: New Brockton Gamecocks

The Gamecocks have some new life in 2023 with head coach Jason Barnett taking the reigns.
By Briana Jones
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The New Brockton Gamecocks have some new life in the 2023 football season. They’ll try to take over class 3A region 2 under new head coach Jason Barnett.

The team has struggled in recent years even going 0-10 in 2022. The Gamecocks haven’t made the playoffs since 2019 and haven’t had a winning season since 2018.

Barnett’s presence has significantly increased the roster size as he now has close to 60 players on the team heading into the season. He believes the team has the right players for success but they just have to come together to build the bigger picture.

His ultimate goal is player improvement as the team. He said, “Being the first year, it’s trying to figure everything out, it’s a jigsaw puzzle. I think we have the border put together, but we’re still trying to get the middle fit togethers, so I tell the kids everyday that our goal is we are just trying to get better every single day. The wins and losses, they will come, but let’s just get better every single day”.

New Brockton faces the Elba Tigers in Week Zero.

