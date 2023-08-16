Wiregrass Two-A-Days: New Brockton Gamecocks

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The New Brockton Gamecocks have some new life in the 2023 football season. They’ll try to take over class 3A region 2 under new head coach Jason Barnett.

The team has struggled in recent years even going 0-10 in 2022. The Gamecocks haven’t made the playoffs since 2019 and haven’t had a winning season since 2018.

Barnett’s presence has significantly increased the roster size as he now has close to 60 players on the team heading into the season. He believes the team has the right players for success but they just have to come together to build the bigger picture.

His ultimate goal is player improvement as the team. He said, “Being the first year, it’s trying to figure everything out, it’s a jigsaw puzzle. I think we have the border put together, but we’re still trying to get the middle fit togethers, so I tell the kids everyday that our goal is we are just trying to get better every single day. The wins and losses, they will come, but let’s just get better every single day”.

New Brockton faces the Elba Tigers in Week Zero.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.