Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Kinston Bulldogs

KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Kinston Bulldogs may want to forget about their 2022 football season especially after hosting a playoff game and going to the second round in the season prior. Last season, the Bulldogs finished 4-6 including a 3-5 record in region play.

This year won’t be any easier because Kinston loss major pieces of the team who graduated. Despite those holes they need to fill, head coach Rudy Free believes his boys has what it takes and believes they can rise and conquer in a tough class 1A nine team region.

The Bulldogs open their season against Samson on August 25th.

