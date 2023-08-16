Wiregrass Gives Back
UAB study: Pig kidneys demonstrate 'life-sustaining function' in humans

UAB Study: Pig kidneys demonstrate life-sustaining function’ in humans
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New research conducted by scientists at the University of Alabama at Birmingham has revealed that genetically modified pig kidneys provide “life-sustaining kidney function” in a human, a first in history.

Exterior of the North Pavilion of UAB Hospital at dusk, April 2020.
Exterior of the North Pavilion of UAB Hospital at dusk, April 2020.(STEVE WOOD | UAB)

The research was conducted during a planned seven-day study, all while using current standard-of-care immunosuppression drugs. The study utilized a pre-clinical human brain death model developed at UAB to evaluate the safety and feasibility of pig-to-human kidney xenografts, or transplants, without risk to a living human.

UAB says the participant in the study was a 52-year-old male and will remain unnamed per his family’s request. The participant lived with hypertension and stage two chronic kidney disease. As part of this study, UAB tells WBRC both of his kidneys were removed and dialysis stopped, followed by a crossmatch-compatible xenotransplants with two 10 gene-edited pig kidneys.

From side, Gavin Baker (Researcher I, Surgery - Transplantation) and Dr. Paige Porrett, MD...
From side, Gavin Baker (Researcher I, Surgery - Transplantation) and Dr. Paige Porrett, MD (Associate Professor, Surgery - Transplantation) are wearing PPE face masks, head coverings, gowns, and gloves while collecting biopsy for testing (looking for chimerism and perv), 2023.(STEVE WOOD | UAB)

The transplanted pig kidneys made urine within four minutes and produced more than 37 liters of urine in the first 24 hours. The pig kidneys continued to function as they would normally living in a human.

Vineeta, discussing lab functions From side, Dr. Jayme Locke, MD (Professor - Surgery -...
Vineeta, discussing lab functions From side, Dr. Jayme Locke, MD (Professor - Surgery - Transplantation) is listening as Dr. Vineeta Kumar, MD (Professor, Nephrology) is discussing kidney lab functions to her; both are wearing PPE face masks, head coverings, and scrubs, 2023.(STEVE WOOD | UAB)

The average lifespan of a pig is 30 years. They can be easily bred and have organs of similar size to humans. Genetically modified pig kidneys have been extensively tested in non-human primates.

These studies are supported by United Therapeutics Corporation, which awarded a grant to UAB to launch the innovative xenotransplantation program.

