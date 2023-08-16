Wiregrass Gives Back
Tuberville delivers major federal funding for Alabama, millions to serve the Wiregrass

U.S. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) talks with WTVY News 4 on August 25, 2022.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVY) - Today, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) announced his success in securing 43 congressionally directed spending projects for Alabama totaling $94,910,000 across 26 of the state’s 67 counties in fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills. Over a third of these funds will serve many areas of the Wiregrass.

Locations across the Wiregrass receiving funds:

  • Army Corps of Engineers- $20,680,000 to repair the George W. Andrews Lock and improve commercial navigation on the Chattahoochee River
  • City of Dothan- $7,750,000 for construction of a city auditorium
  • Fort Novosel- $6,100,000 for construction of MEDEVAC infrastructure
  • Fort Novosel- $5,100,000 for construction of a vehicle maintenance storage facility
  • Fort Novosel- $4,950,000 for construction of an aircraft parts storage facility
  • Fort Novosel- $3,850,000 for construction of a hazardous material storage building
  • City of Ashford- $1,629,000 for water system improvements
  • Troy University- $150,000 for public safety equipment for campus law enforcement

Background:

Despite Alabama making up only 1.5% of our nation’s population and having the least senior delegation in the U.S. Senate, the state is in seventh place for dollars secured for local projects in this upcoming year’s appropriations process.

Congressionally directed spending returned to Congress just as Senator Tuberville took office two and a half years ago. He opted to not participate in the earmark process during the 117th Congress in order to take time to observe and study the process and ensure that the abuses of the past did not continue.

After two years of review, Senator Tuberville determined that his Senate Republican colleagues who participated in the process did so in a responsible manner that served the needs of their constituents.  In February of 2023, he made the determination to participate in the earmark request process on a targeted and tailored basis.

In the current earmark cycle, Senator Tuberville submitted 110 requests for earmark funding impacting 51 of Alabama’s 67 counties. His requests focused on projects related to law enforcement and critical infrastructure.

He only considered earmark requests submitted by Alabama public entities, and he prioritized projects that had previously sought but failed to secure funding through the competitive federal grants process. The Senator also prioritized projects in rural and underserved communities where the need for funding was greatest and most impactful.

