Salvation Army is looking for families for Angel Tree program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No one has to go without this Christmas.

The Salvation Army of Dothan is looking for families to participate in this year’s Angel Tree program.

The program helps less fortunate families ensure kids have something to open for Christmas.

To be eligible for the program, a family must provide the following things on an application:

Valid photo ID for parent/guardian

Birth Certificate of children 0-12

Proof of ALL household income

Proof of ALL household expenses

Proof of any Government assistance

Proof of budget class/workshop

Families applying after receiving help a previous year are also required to complete and budgeting class. Those dates will be released on the Salvation Army Facebook page.

“If you know your money is really tight, and you have to pay the rent or the electric bill and the children are going to come out without something, that’s the kind of family we are looking for,” said Major Linda Payton. “We are looking for people who are really at a point where they recognize that things are too difficult right now. Let us help them. Let the community help.”

Registration dates for the program are October 9 through October 13. Applications will be taken on site or on the Angel Tree website.

