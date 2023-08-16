Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Salvation Army is looking for families for Angel Tree program

If you already worrying about what you can do for Christmas, you may be in luck.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No one has to go without this Christmas.

The Salvation Army of Dothan is looking for families to participate in this year’s Angel Tree program.

The program helps less fortunate families ensure kids have something to open for Christmas.

To be eligible for the program, a family must provide the following things on an application:

  • Valid photo ID for parent/guardian
  • Birth Certificate of children 0-12
  • Proof of ALL household income
  • Proof of ALL household expenses
  • Proof of any Government assistance
  • Proof of budget class/workshop

Families applying after receiving help a previous year are also required to complete and budgeting class. Those dates will be released on the Salvation Army Facebook page.

“If you know your money is really tight, and you have to pay the rent or the electric bill and the children are going to come out without something, that’s the kind of family we are looking for,” said Major Linda Payton. “We are looking for people who are really at a point where they recognize that things are too difficult right now. Let us help them. Let the community help.”

Registration dates for the program are October 9 through October 13. Applications will be taken on site or on the Angel Tree website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Police: Abbeville man ran red light in Dothan, dies moments later
Jayden Terrion Hill (pictured) was appearing in Opp Municipal Court when at around 10:36 a.m....
UPDATE: Escaped Covington County inmate recaptured
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
One dead in Dale County wreck
Columbus man with terminal cancer who married longtime girlfriend weeks ago in last wish dies...
Columbus man with terminal cancer dies at 25 after marrying girlfriend 3 weeks ago as final wish
Dothan attorney Ben Irwin reviews legal strategy with Pastor Darryl Robers on August 14, 2023.
Pastor tossed from his church battles back

Latest News

If you already worrying about what you can do for Christmas, you may be in luck.
Salvation Army looking for families for this year's Angel Tree program
Enterprise public transportation now hiring drivers
Geneva County's lead nurse warns illness spreads early in the school year.
Geneva County schools seeing many COVID cases early
Starting pay is $13.35 per hour, with drivers considered state employees eligible for state...
Enterprise hiring drivers for public transportation