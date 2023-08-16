Riders fuming at city of Dothan for bicycle policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A group of bicycling enthusiasts believes the city of Dothan unfairly targets them with a rule banning their bicycles from Forever Wild trails.

“It’s extremely frustrating because this isn’t something that we should be battling over,” said local bike club president Richard Schneider of Forever Wild’s ban on electric bicycles, or e-bikes.

Riders must pedal e-bikes, though small but unnoticed electric motors assist on hills and rugged terrain.

“It does not have a throttle; it does not go on its own,” Schneider said of e-bikes that cost about $13,000 for high-end models.

He insists other trails like Forever Wild allow e-bikes and believes one person is unfairly keeping them off the maze of Dothan trails nestled between Fortner Street and Brannon Stand Road.

“Alison Hall—from what I can tell that’s (who) it is,” Schneider said of the city of Dothan’s Leisure Services director, whose staff maintains the area under an agreement with the state of Alabama.

However, Hall insists rules plainly state that motorized vehicles are not allowed and that e-bikes are considered motorized vehicles for Forever Wild use.

Schneider disagrees and points to a recent decision allowing e-bikes at Alabama State Parks, though Hall claims Forever Wild is not a state park.

Schneider and other e-bike enthusiasts believe policies must be updated because Forever Wild implemented the rules before e-bikes became popular.

Additional information:

Forever Wild is open 365 days a year with free admission.

Hall: It is a great place for those who grew up in crowded neighborhoods.

There are entrances along Flowers Chapel Road and Fortner Street.

Walking and biking are allowed.

