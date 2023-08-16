Wiregrass Gives Back
Raiders hit the court

By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Volleyball is revving back up. Schools all over the Wiregrass are getting ready for the 2023 season.

The Houston Academy Raiders look to get over the hump in 2023.

HA has made it to the volleyball state tournament for five straight seasons dating back to 2018.

The Raiders did lose three seniors from a season ago, but the squad is looking to achieve what hasn’t been done at HA, win a volleyball state championship.

“That would mean the world to me,” said senior Whiddon Armstrong. “That is my biggest dream just to have a big shiny ring that says state champs. I just want to see this team succeed because I’ve seen how much hard work we’ve put in and how hard every practice we give it 100% and we bring the fire.”

