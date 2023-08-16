Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Law enforcement train for active shooter threats

Officers on Tuesday went through training scenarios at the Aviation College in Ozark.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The campus police at Enterprise State Community College brushing up on their emergency response training.

On August 14, the officers participated in an active shooter training camp where they learn what to do if there is an active shooter. Dale County EMA Director, Willie Worsham, said that management drills for active shooters are a big deal across the nation.

Other local law enforcement in the area, such as the Ozark Police Department and Houston County EMA, participated and built scenarios that could be used on the college campus.

Scenarios ranged from clearing classrooms to bringing in a bomb dog. Worsham said that students and faculty at the college can have peace of mind knowing that law enforcement is prepared if there is a threat.

“God knows we never want an incident to happen,” Worsham said. “However, we do this training. We are ready for when that happens, and we know how and the correct way to respond to it. That prevents loss of life and injuries. We respond we get people safe and then we get back to exactly how we’re supposed to be.”

As training continues, officers will go through after-action reviews to talk about what works and what does not. At the end of the month, the EMA will host tornado exercises to prepare law enforcement to work in what Worsham called “multi-hazard environments.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Police: Abbeville man ran red light in Dothan, dies moments later
Jayden Terrion Hill (pictured) was appearing in Opp Municipal Court when at around 10:36 a.m....
UPDATE: Escaped Covington County inmate recaptured
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
One dead in Dale County wreck
Columbus man with terminal cancer who married longtime girlfriend weeks ago in last wish dies...
Columbus man with terminal cancer dies at 25 after marrying girlfriend 3 weeks ago as final wish
Dothan attorney Ben Irwin reviews legal strategy with Pastor Darryl Robers on August 14, 2023.
Pastor tossed from his church battles back

Latest News

This year, the Salvation Army of Dothan is looking to help 250-300 families.
Salvation Army is looking for families for Angel Tree program
If you already worrying about what you can do for Christmas, you may be in luck.
Salvation Army looking for families for this year's Angel Tree program
Enterprise public transportation now hiring drivers
Geneva County's lead nurse warns illness spreads early in the school year.
Geneva County schools seeing many COVID cases early