Law enforcement train for active shooter threats

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The campus police at Enterprise State Community College brushing up on their emergency response training.

On August 14, the officers participated in an active shooter training camp where they learn what to do if there is an active shooter. Dale County EMA Director, Willie Worsham, said that management drills for active shooters are a big deal across the nation.

Other local law enforcement in the area, such as the Ozark Police Department and Houston County EMA, participated and built scenarios that could be used on the college campus.

Scenarios ranged from clearing classrooms to bringing in a bomb dog. Worsham said that students and faculty at the college can have peace of mind knowing that law enforcement is prepared if there is a threat.

“God knows we never want an incident to happen,” Worsham said. “However, we do this training. We are ready for when that happens, and we know how and the correct way to respond to it. That prevents loss of life and injuries. We respond we get people safe and then we get back to exactly how we’re supposed to be.”

As training continues, officers will go through after-action reviews to talk about what works and what does not. At the end of the month, the EMA will host tornado exercises to prepare law enforcement to work in what Worsham called “multi-hazard environments.”

