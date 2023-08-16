Wiregrass Gives Back
Governor Ivey’s Turnaround Schools initiative showing improvement for one local school

Ivey is on a back-to-school tour visiting schools selected for her turn-around initiative, including Jerry Lee Faine Elementary in Dothan.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey stopped at Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School in Dothan as part of her back-to-school tour.

Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School is one of 15 schools selected for the Governor’s Turnaround Schools initiative. The program is designed to transform low-performing schools and the surrounding communities.

A year after the launch of the initiative, the school’s principal has already noticed academic improvement.

“We are very excited,” said Principal Tina Garst, and with the additional funding and layers of support, the school is heading in the right direction.

Prior to being selected for the initiative, Jerry Lee Faine Elementary gained a reputation for failing, according to Garst. With help in areas such as teacher growth and development, school climate, school leadership, and improved classroom practices, they expect students to produce better test scores. That improvement can also change community engagement, teacher retention, and recruitment, and improve the culture of the school.

Governor Ivey wants the program to serve as a blueprint for future programs across Alabama. The governor also used the phrase, “Better students, better Alabama” telling the school that students are the key to a bright future for the state of Alabama.

Ivey spoke with students, faculty and staff at the Dothan school at the beginning of their school year.

