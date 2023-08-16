Geneva County schools seeing many COVID cases early

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Parents, get the tissues and thermometers ready.

Geneva County Schools have been open for less than two weeks, and the district has seen nearly 20 reported cases of COVID district wide between staff and students.

Lead nurse Nancy Tindell says an increase in sickness is expected when school is back in session.

“When school starts back, you are going to see an increase an illness because the students are together,” said Tindell. “They’ve been separated and at home for the summer. So, you are going to see a rise in illnesses of all types.”

While getting your child to school is important, Tindell says their health is the priority.

She urges families to keep their kids home if any symptoms are present.

“If you are sick or think you are sick, you don’t need to come to school or work,” said Tindell. “You need to stay at home and call your physician. Just be smart about things like that. We don’t want to get other people sick.”

Even if you notice your child is getting sick frequently in the beginning of the year, it may not be a reason to stress. Tindell says younger students are more likely to get sick, especially if they are going to school for the first time.

“Parents, especially of younger children like pre-K and kindergarten, they need to keep in mind that those students are building their immunity. They are going to be sick more often,” said Tindell. “It’s not a vindication that there’s a problem with your child or that they aren’t healthy. That’s normal. As we get older, we build that immunity as we are exposed to more things.”

The Geneva County Schools policy requires parents to keep their child home until they can break a fever for 24 hours without taking a fever reducing medication.

Tindell says if you have concerns regarding health and school to call your school’s nurse.

