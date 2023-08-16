Wiregrass Gives Back
Four Dothan Teams honored as Friday Night Lights Near

Dothan Rotary Club hosts local teams at Q&A luncheon
It's a big year for teams like Northside Methodist, Providence Christian, Houston Academy and Dothan on the football field.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There is magic in the air! Day by day, we get closer to Friday nights where we hear pads pop, fans cheer, and bands play fight songs that are music to our ears.

Teams across the Wiregrass continue to work relentlessly in hopes to bring home a title game for their community. Tuesday, the Dothan Rotary Club hosted Northside Methodist Academy, Providence Christian School, Houston Academy, and Dothan High School to honor the teams for their hard work during the off-season.

Each school was represented by their head coach and two players that are exemplary leaders on and off the field. While at the event, coaches and players were served a lavish lunch while questioned by members and fans about their progress during the offseason.

“I’m mostly excited about making memories with my guys and getting our games in, hopefully winning a lot. Definitely making the playoffs, we hope to make it pretty deep in the playoffs this year, so I’m really looking forward to it,” said Northside Methodist senior lineman, Kevin Dorsey.

“I feel like as a senior, you have to be on your toes to be a leader. I feel like I’ve done a really good job at that. Showing up early to practices, telling my boys that it’s going to be alright. I feel like I’ve done a good job at leading them.”

Aside from highlighting their hopes for the season and footsteps of being young leaders, players also had a chance to share their motivations behind striving for success.

Senior running back and linebacker, Rylan Banner of Providence Christian School says, “We’ve just dedicated this season to the Lord, we know that everything comes from him and him alone. This is just a huge opportunity to glorify him and to just show who we are.”

With Friday Night Lights just around the corner, make sure to download the News 4 App to go the full nine yards and keep up with all your teams’ updates.

