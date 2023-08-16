Wiregrass Gives Back
Former AL corrections officer speaks out on security concerns and conditions at State prisons after Donaldson “security incident”

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama Corrections Officer, Stacy George, who received his training at Donaldson Correctional Facility, has spoken out following a recent “security incident” reported by the Department of Corrections on August 13.

With 13 years of experience in the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), George sheds light on the prevalence of contraband inside state prisons, noting that it is not an uncommon occurrence.

In his own words, George explains that inmates go to great lengths to obtain prohibited items, whether it involves enlisting the help of their families to throw contraband over prison fences, manipulating compromised guards, or even resorting to the use of drones to drop items from the sky.

However, the situation took a particularly alarming turn when videos surfaced online featuring inmate Derrol Shaw, apparently brandishing a gun. George speculates that the firearm Shaw displayed could have been brought into the prison by an overburdened guard.

In discussing the potential scenario, George illustrates, “Two or three days in a hospital without even coming home and then they say, ‘oh we need you in the prison.’ So he goes in the prison and all he can do is sleep in the cube and -- I’m not saying him... but that’s the gist of it. And here you are, somebody gets the weapon.”

George clarified the strict security protocols within the prison, saying that there are few guns that could make it past the prison gates.

“The only weapon you would have is a 12-gauge shotgun on the perimeter truck or in a tower.”

Despite the gravity of Shaw’s actions, George maintains that the inmate’s claims about the dire conditions at Donaldson Correctional Facility hold merit.

“This guy has nothing to lose. He’s doing life without parole. He’s just sitting there with a Glock doing an interview,” asserts George.

Raising poignant concerns, George highlights the imbalanced staff-to-inmate ratio that poses inherent risks to the safety of inmates, staff, and the surrounding community.

“It’s a joke to think 3 to 5 people are going to stop 1400 or 2300 inmates,” he exclaimed.

George advocates for a comprehensive reform of the parole board and urges Alabama lawmakers to address the issues at hand with genuine prison reform. In his view, the involvement of the National Guard is essential to ensure a long-term and effective solution.

“They need to look at a long-term plan of putting the National Guard facilities like this beside the prisons. If they’re not going to do anything and let this thing crash and burn- the citizens of Alabama deserve better,” George concluded.

Following the recent “security incident” at Donaldson Correctional Facility, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) declared the facility had returned to normal operations by Monday. The incident would likely prompt additional charges for inmate Derrol Shaw, according to ADOC.

George said he wouldn’t consider residing within a 10-mile radius of any Alabama prison due to the concerning conditions and security challenges prevalent within the system.

