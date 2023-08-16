Enterprise public transportation now hiring drivers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - After decades without having a public transit system, Enterprise announced they will have one in October and they are looking for drivers.

The starting salary is $13.35 per hour. Funds to pay the drivers are coming from the Federal Transit Administration, through the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Those funds are matched locally by the city of Enterprise to come up with the operating budgets. According to Transportation Director Demetrus Crittenden, the budget for 2024 is about $379,000.

Crittenden said that drivers will receive state benefits because they are working for the state.

“At best, full time drivers will receive the same benefits that’s received by any of the regional planning commission employees, which include state retirement,” Crittenden said. “Benefits include Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance, and there’s a variety of other benefits they will receive. Also, they will have 14 paid holidays per year,” he added.

There will be a job fair on Thursday, August 17, at the incubator in downtown Enterprise starting at 10:00a.m. and will last until 2:00 that afternoon.

Having a Commercial Drivers License is preferred but not required. Applicants must also be at least 21-years-old and have what Crittenden calls “a good driving record.”

Applicants must also pass a background test and will be subjected to drug testing. Crittenden plans to make job offers that day.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.