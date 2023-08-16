Wiregrass Gives Back
Drier Stretch Is Here

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The atmosphere is turning drier, leading to minimal rain chances for the coming days. We’ll begin to turn hotter, though, with middle 90s Thursday and upper 90s Friday. We’ll track a tropical wave moving across the Gulf in the Sunday/Monday timeframe. Assuming the deeper moisture stays south, we’ll remain dry, but if the track is farther northward, we could squeeze out a few showers in the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 71°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 95°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 98° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 98° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.. Low: 75° High: 98° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 100° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 101° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We are watching a couple tropical waves in the Atlantic and one near the Caribbean islands. Tropical development in the Central Atlantic is possible over the days ahead.

