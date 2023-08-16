Wiregrass Gives Back
Drier Stretch Ahead

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A dry stretch will start today and last through early next week. Temperatures will range in the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon, with lows dropping to upper 60s to lower 70s Thursday morning. Sunnier skies will prevail Thursday through the weekend with only a few clouds each day. This pattern change will shift us to a drier heat with upper 90s for highs.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower. High near 92°. Winds W 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 71°. Winds Light/Variable 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 95°. Winds WSW 5-10 mph 5%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 98° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 75° High: 98° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 75° High: 98° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 99° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 98° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 1 ft or less

