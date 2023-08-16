Dothan Regional Airport announces new flight schedule

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another round of changes is coming to Dothan Regional Airport, as they unveiled a new flight schedule set to debut on October 9.

According to a post on the airport’s social media pages, as part of a statement from Airport Director Adam Hartzog, the changes come in collaboration with Delta Air Lines, who currently service the only two departure and arrival flights at the airport.

The big change highlights are departure times from the airport will now be around three hours earlier, and arrival times for flights coming in to the airport will be four to five hours later, with all flights following their same pathways as being non-stop flights to Atlanta. The changes are listed here:

CURRENT DEPARTURE TIMES NEW DEPARTURE TIMES (STARTING OCT. 9) CURRENT ARRIVAL TIMES NEW ARRIVAL TIMES (STARTING OCT. 9) 9:55 a.m. 6:55 a.m. 9:08 a.m. 1:55 p.m. 5:40 p.m. 2:45 p.m. 4:54 p.m. 9:00 p.m.

Hartzog in his statement said the new schedule will hopefully better accommodate travelers at the airport and provide better ability for travelers to make their connecting flights more easily.

The new schedule change comes a little over a year after Dothan Regional Airport announced their last significant schedule change at the airport, when the number of flights coming to and leaving the facility went down from 3 to 2. In the new statement released Tuesday, Hartzog says discussions are continuing with Delta to add additional flights back into their system, with the new changes coming being called “welcoming news for our service at DHN.”

The new schedule also coincides with recent and upcoming infrastructure improvements at the airport, including an upcoming runway repavement and drainage project, as well as upgrades LED lighting for runway and taxiway lights.

News4 has reached out to Hartzog and management at Dothan Regional Airport for additional information on these schedule changes and other airport projects, and we will update when we hear back and learn more.

