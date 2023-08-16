Dothan modifies trash pickup operations due to equipment issues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Equipment issues have hit the City of Dothan’s Environmental Services Division, forcing some changes to trash pickup operations in the city.

According to a press release, two garbage trucks that service the city went down Tuesday morning. The city says the plan at the moment is to switch recycling trucks onto garbage routes until all green cans have been serviced, with recycling pickup resuming after. This may result in recycling carts out for several days while the city works through the normal trash backlog.

The city is hoping to make repairs to the issue-ridden garbage trucks as quickly as possible, and they appreciate the public’s understanding at this time.

For additional information, you can reach out to Environmental Services at (334) 615-3820.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.