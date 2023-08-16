Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan modifies trash pickup operations due to equipment issues

Two garbage trucks went down Tuesday morning.
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Equipment issues have hit the City of Dothan’s Environmental Services Division, forcing some changes to trash pickup operations in the city.

According to a press release, two garbage trucks that service the city went down Tuesday morning. The city says the plan at the moment is to switch recycling trucks onto garbage routes until all green cans have been serviced, with recycling pickup resuming after. This may result in recycling carts out for several days while the city works through the normal trash backlog.

The city is hoping to make repairs to the issue-ridden garbage trucks as quickly as possible, and they appreciate the public’s understanding at this time.

For additional information, you can reach out to Environmental Services at (334) 615-3820.

