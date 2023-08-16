Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Cell phone restrictions in Florida schools

Bay District Schools officials say the best way for parents to send a message to their kids is...
Bay District Schools officials say the best way for parents to send a message to their kids is to call the school directly.(Pixabay)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some new laws that hit the books in Florida last month will impact your kids more than they will you.

The state recently passed several new laws banning the use of cell phones on school grounds during instructional time.

Studies have shown the more kids use their phones the less likely they are to develop face-to-face communication skills.

Teachers and schools will require phones to be placed in a safe space during class.

Schools have the authority to ban the use of cell phones during lunchtime if they choose to.

Bay District Schools officials say the best way for parents to send a message to their kids is to call the school directly.

“So, obviously, before school and after school parents can text students as they please,” said Sharon Machalik, Bay District Schools Director of Communications. “Again, if it’s a school that allows cell phone use during lunchtime, parents can text their students at lunchtime. Otherwise, they can just call the school office and we’ll be happy to get a message to their student.”

These rules also apply to smartwatches and other personal devices. Disciplinary action will be taken against students who choose not to obey.

Parents can review a full list of the rules on the school’s website.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Police: Abbeville man ran red light in Dothan, dies moments later
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
One dead in Dale County wreck
The individuals arrested as part of the operation are as listed: Vidal Deshon Guice, Brandon...
7 arrested in multi-agency sex sting in Houston County
Columbus man with terminal cancer who married longtime girlfriend weeks ago in last wish dies...
Columbus man with terminal cancer dies at 25 after marrying girlfriend 3 weeks ago as final wish
Dothan attorney Ben Irwin reviews legal strategy with Pastor Darryl Robers on August 14, 2023.
Pastor tossed from his church battles back

Latest News

Grady Wilkes found guilty in 2019 murder of Auburn police officer, other charges
U.S. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) talks with WTVY News 4 on August 25, 2022.
Tuberville delivers major federal funding for Alabama, millions to serve the Wiregrass
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
News4 is partnering with All In Credit Union to honor Wiregrass teachers
Submit Teacher of the Month nominations