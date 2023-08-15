Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Enterprise Wildcats

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Wildcats are looking to build off of last season’s success and make a deeper playoff run.

Last year, the Wildcats finished 8-4 after being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. Unfortunately after the loss, the Wildcats graduated a larger senior class, leaving behind many gaps.

Although his team is young, head coach, Ben Blackmon, expects the same amount of fight and success from his team as he enters his second year with the Wildcats.

The Wildcats open up at home against the Eufaula Tigers on August 25th.

