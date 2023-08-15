Wiregrass Gives Back
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Elba Tigers

Head coach, Mark Sieving, believes his team can have the same success in the 2023 season, but go even further than the second round.
By Riley Jordan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - After a season full of roaring success, the Elba Tigers are looking to replicate the 2022 regular season.

Last season, the Tigers finished 11-1 after losing unexpectedly in the second round of the playoffs.

Head coach, Mark Sieving, believes his team can have the same success in the 2023 season, but go even further than the second round. The team is very experienced and has more than ten players in both the junior and senior classes.

The Tigers open up their season at home against New Brockton on August 25th.

