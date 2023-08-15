Why Mia Scott with Mt. Moriah Farms is proud to be a farmer

Wiregrass Gives Back
Mia Scott, the 24-year-old leader of Mount Moriah Farms, took over the farms from her parents after growing up working with the family.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many families pass down heirlooms, but this daughter received an entire farm.

Mia Scott, the 24-year-old leader of Mount Moriah Farms, took over the farms from her parents after growing up working with the family.

Now, she is in charge of acres of land and many farm animals.

“We had jersey cows and we got into beef cows. The farm has changed a lot over the last couple of years,” said Scott. “I graduated in 2016 and I knew that the farm was my passion.”

Scott recalls growing up in an area with many farmers but says many of them didn’t have someone interested or reliable to pass the land to when the farmers were ready to retire. She was insistent that her family farm would be taken care of.

She also recommends more people to get involved with farming.

“I don’t want the wave of living with farm animals and having to get up early and having the responsibility just to die out,” said Scott. “I feel like someone needs to take it on. I do feel like the Lord has given me a desire to work with animals. There are some long days, some very long days, but I just, I love it.”

When she isn’t on the farm, she is working on soaps and lotions made from her goat’s milk.

While running the entire farm is still new to Scott, she says she wouldn’t trade what she does for anything else.

“I’m proud to be a farmer because I feel like that’s what we were meant to be,” said Scott. “Just giving back to the land being able to live sustainably off of what’s growing here on my farm. I have milk, eggs, meat, and I feel good about being able to provide for my family.”

Mount Moriah Farms sells their products online or in select locations across the Wiregrass. To access their available products for sale, click here.

