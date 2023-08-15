WATCH: Gov. Ivey addresses students at Jerry Lee Faine Elementary

Wiregrass Gives Back
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is in Houston County to offer encouragement to students as the new school year begins.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is in Houston County to offer encouragement to students as the new school year begins.

Jerry Lee Faine Elementary is one stop of Gov. Ivey’s tour to turnaround schools around the state.

Hear Gov. Ivey’s remarks here.

