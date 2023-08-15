Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Turning Drier Starting Wednesday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A boundary will drape across the Wiregrass Wednesday, with drier air northward and muggier air southward. Aloft, the drier air will linger for days, limiting rain chances for at least the next week. We’ll enjoy a day in the lower 90s Wednesday, but expect to be back into the upper 90s by the weekend.

TONIGHT – Early rain, then mostly to partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds S/N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray shower southeast. High near 92°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 71°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 95° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 98° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 98° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 98° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 100° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil. We are watching a couple tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Police: Abbeville man ran red light in Dothan, dies moments later
Jayden Terrion Hill (pictured) was appearing in Opp Municipal Court when at around 10:36 a.m....
UPDATE: Escaped Covington County inmate recaptured
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
One dead in Dale County wreck
Columbus man with terminal cancer who married longtime girlfriend weeks ago in last wish dies...
Columbus man with terminal cancer dies at 25 after marrying girlfriend 3 weeks ago as final wish
Dothan attorney Ben Irwin reviews legal strategy with Pastor Darryl Robers on August 14, 2023.
Pastor tossed from his church battles back

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Heating Up Before Storms Arrive
Color The Weather 08-15-23
Color The Weather 08-15-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Kinsley Centers chats with our 4Warn Chief Met David Paul about the already record setting...
Talking record heat with 4Warn Chief Meteorologist David Paul