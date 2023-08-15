Turning Drier Starting Wednesday

SYNOPSIS – A boundary will drape across the Wiregrass Wednesday, with drier air northward and muggier air southward. Aloft, the drier air will linger for days, limiting rain chances for at least the next week. We’ll enjoy a day in the lower 90s Wednesday, but expect to be back into the upper 90s by the weekend.

TONIGHT – Early rain, then mostly to partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds S/N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray shower southeast. High near 92°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 71°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 95° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 98° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 98° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 98° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 100° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil. We are watching a couple tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic.

