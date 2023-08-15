Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Troy Trojans score major health benefits in sleep apnea study

In May, Jones Medical Supply and the Troy Regional Sleep Disorders Center kicked off their test...
In May, Jones Medical Supply and the Troy Regional Sleep Disorders Center kicked off their test to tackle sleep apnea by focusing on the sleeping habits of the Trojans’ entire offensive line.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Could a better night’s sleep lead to better performance on the football field? In June, some Troy Trojans football players huddled to take part in a study to answer that question, and researchers have taken the results into the endzone.

In May, Jones Medical Supply and the Troy Regional Sleep Disorders Center kicked off their test to tackle sleep apnea by focusing on the sleeping habits of the Trojans’ entire offensive line. Thirteen who were identified as having obstructive sleep apnea, or OSA, opted to take part in the study.

The 13 athletes each slept with a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine for a month. Each saw “significant improvements,” according to researchers.

An apnea is a sleep event in which the sleeper’s airway is blocked, causing the person to stop breathing for at least 10 seconds due to a complete or partial blockage of their airway. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says OSA affects nearly 30 million Americans, and an estimated 80% of cases remain undiagnosed.

Those who have OSA can show multiple symptoms, according to Jones, including loud snoring, gasping for air during sleep, difficulty staying asleep, irritability, daytime tiredness and sleepiness. If left untreated, sleep apnea can lead to serious health consequences, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, and depression.

The study revealed that each of the 13 linemen experienced an average of 10 to 18 sleep events per hour during the study, with 23 per hour being the most recorded. Researchers said that after a month of using a CPAP, all of the athletes saw their sleep events drop to zero or one per hour.

“A CPAP machine delivers continuous pressure according to settings prescribed by your sleep specialist to keep the throat from collapsing,” explained Jason Jones, owner Jones Medical Supply. “This creates a situation where breathing normalizes and sleep quality improves. By continuing to sleep with CPAP machine and following their prescriptions, these players will get better sleep and have overall better health.”

So should the Trojans’ offensive line perform better on the gridiron? It appears so.

“Good sleep is such a vital part of good health,” said Rick Smith, the CEO of Troy Regional Sleep Disorders Center, “and we expect this to translate to better performance on the field, in the classroom and in life.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Police: Abbeville man ran red light in Dothan, dies moments later
Jayden Terrion Hill (pictured) was appearing in Opp Municipal Court when at around 10:36 a.m....
UPDATE: Escaped Covington County inmate recaptured
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
One dead in Dale County wreck
Columbus man with terminal cancer who married longtime girlfriend weeks ago in last wish dies...
Columbus man with terminal cancer dies at 25 after marrying girlfriend 3 weeks ago as final wish
Dothan attorney Ben Irwin reviews legal strategy with Pastor Darryl Robers on August 14, 2023.
Pastor tossed from his church battles back

Latest News

Equipment issues have hit the City of Dothan’s Environmental Services Division, forcing some...
Dothan modifies trash pickup operations due to equipment issues
It's a big year for teams like Northside Methodist, Providence Christian, Houston Academy and...
Four Dothan Teams honored as Friday Night Lights Near
Two garbage trucks went down Tuesday morning.
Dothan garbage pick-up changes
This year, the Salvation Army of Dothan is looking to help 250-300 families.
Salvation Army is looking for families for Angel Tree program
For years, Alabama has debated the idea of expanding Medicaid, raising the income requirements...
Overcoming Poverty: Alabama’s health care coverage gap leaves thousands without insurance