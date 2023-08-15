Wiregrass Gives Back
September 1, 2023 declared ‘David Duke Day’ in Houston County

Duke has served as the executive director of Wiregrass 211 from the organization's inception up to the end of his 27 year public service career on Monday.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Commissioners paid respects to a man who has served the Wiregrass for nearly three decades.

Chairman Brandon Shoupe presented a proclamation in Monday morning’s meeting, declaring September 1, 2023 as David Duke Day in Houston County.

Duke has worked with Wiregrass 211 since its inception, serving as the executive director. He has worked along committees and community boards for 27 years.

Shoupe says the proclamation is to showcase the commission’s appreciation to the hard work and dedication Duke had for the Wiregrass.

“I don’t think I will ever not be involved somehow, someway, in the community giving back, and I know I will be back at some point in time. So, thank you,” said Duke as he accepted the proclamation.

Monday was Duke’s final day working with Wiregrass 211.

