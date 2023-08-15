Wiregrass Gives Back
Pet of the Week: Exciting Elwood

The Dothan City Animal Shelter joins News4 with this week's pet of the week Elwood, a 3 month old ball of energy!
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan City Animal Shelter joins us again for Pet of the Week with a sweet feline named Elwood.

Elwood is a 3-month-old, grey and black tabby kitten.

If you are interested in learning more about Elwood, contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to introduce yourself.

The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

You can also find some up-to-date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

