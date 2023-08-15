Pastor tossed from his church battles back

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In his first public comments since a judge ousted him—at least for the moment---Greater Beulah Baptist Church’s pastor said Monday that he looks forward to vindication.

“This is very traumatic,” Pastor Darryl Roberts said of a temporary restraining order keeping him from the church and its property.

“There are four deacons operating on their own desires, their own whims,” attorney Ben Irwin Irwin said of those who sought the restraining order Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland issued on Thursday.

Those deacons allege Roberts deceived church leadership, including attaching a page containing their signatures to bylaws filed in probate court. The suit claims he used their signatures from another document.

“We have information that says that is not true,” Irwin told News4 on Monday.

He said members have lined up with affidavits in support of Roberts, who joined Greater Beulah in 2019.

Through weeks of internal strife, he continued to deliver Sunday messages, and his name appears on the church’s marquee along Headland Avenue.

“This is an effort to defame him, to hurt the church, and not allow the church to grow and move forward,” Irwin said of those who want him removed.

Steensland will hear from both sides on Friday and decide whether to lift the restraining order afterward.

