One dead in Dale County wreck
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - A driver ran off the highway and struck a tree. The wreck happened along AL Highway 132 in the Newton area.
Dale County Coroner John Cawley identified the victim as 59-year-old Charles Metcalf.
ALEA troopers are investigating the collision.
