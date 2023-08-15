One dead in Dale County wreck

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - A driver ran off the highway and struck a tree. The wreck happened along AL Highway 132 in the Newton area.

Dale County Coroner John Cawley identified the victim as 59-year-old Charles Metcalf.

ALEA troopers are investigating the collision.

