Man shot on West End of Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dolphin Drive is now open to traffic with one scene secured. Traffic is still affected on Pinetree Drive and Hilltop Avenue.

Please avoid the area if possible.

A suspect is in custody.

A man is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting at Pinetree Drive in Panama City Beach.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday and found the injured man. They say the victim identified the shooter. Deputies then found the suspect behind a shed on Sunset Avenue.

An investigation is underway.

The following streets have been closed in the area of the shooting: Dolphin Drive, Pinetree Drive, Seabreeze Drive, Hilltop Avenue, and Sunset Drive. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid these areas as the investigation takes place.

