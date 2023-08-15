Heating Up Before Storms Arrive

SYNOPSIS - Uncomfortable heat and humidity returns today with feel-like temperatures as high as 113 through early afternoon. Strong storms will develop this afternoon with the potential for gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall. A few showers will still be ongoing after sunset this evening. Drier and cooler air will arrive Wednesday with lows back in the lower 70s, but temperatures stay hot in the middle 90s from Thursday through the weekend.

TODAY - Hot, partly sunny, strong PM storms. High near 98°. Winds WSW 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT - A few showers early, partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light NW 30%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 93°. Winds N 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly sunny and dry. Low: 71° High: 95° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny and dry. Low: 73° High: 96° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low: 75° High: 98° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low: 75° High: 97° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, mostly dry. Low: 75° High: 98° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, mostly dry. Low: 76° High: 99° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes And Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2 Feet

