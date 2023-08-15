Grady Wilkes found guilty in 2019 murder of Auburn police officer, other charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Tuesday: Aug. 15, Verdict Reading: The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial. Grady Wilkes has been found guilty of capital murder of William Buechner. Wilkes is also guilty of attempted murder of Evan Elliot and Mark Sistrunk. However, he was found not guilty of attempted murder of Ron Askelson.

The judge is explaining some rules to the four alternates as well as the legal teams.

Monday, Aug.14, Closing Statements: This marks the the beginning of the end. The legal teams made their closing statements, and now, the jury must decide if Wilkes is guilty or innocent.

The prosecutors and defense had one last chance to make their case to the jury.

The prosecutors have been diligent with their time in making sure their evidence is crystal clear. They took time to carefully move through portions of the body camera footage as well as pictures that attempt to prove Wilkes intentionally shot and intentionally killed officer William Buechner.

“To convict, and again, we’re talking about the capital murder statute, to convict, the state must prove, one, that William Buechner is dead. You’re going to have to think about, your options. Which are, guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, not guilty, or not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect,” said the prosecution attorney.

The defense then made their case and asked the jury to consider the fact that Wilkes is mentally ill and not aware of his mental defects until after his arrest.

“Officer Elliot, Askelson and Sistrunk, all testified from that stand. Nobody saw officer Buechner after they arrived. Not only were there no lights, he was also wearing a very dark uniform, said the defense attorney.

The court explained the law to the jury and answered questions before they were sent to deliberate.

Friday, Aug. 11, Day Five: The second week of the trial has ended on a dramatic note. The prosecution had one final witness to call, Dr. John Toppins. Toppins conducted two different evaluations of Wilkes and presented the results to the jury.

The trial then took a turn, and the courtroom began to stir as the defendant, Grady Wilkes, was called to testify. The week concluded with forensic psychologist Dr. John Toppins, who testified to the mental evaluations that he conducted on Wilkes.

“The threshold question would be “Does he have a serious mental illness?” and it appears to me, based on the evidence that I had, that he had a bi-polar disorder, in particular, one of the psychiatrists that spent a lot of time with him had gathered evidence that he had bi-polar one disorder. There are two different kinds and it’s not important why they’re different. He also had symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, which appeared to be from childhood. I thought he had an alcohol use disorder, which means he was drinking way too much, and it was impairing his ability to function.”

The jury has been adjourned for the weekend and is expected to hear closing arguments at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. The legal teams have made it clear that this is a two-part trial, and the sentencing phase will be next.

Thursday, Aug 10, Day Four of Trial: Major developments in the trial of a man in Lee County accused of killing Auburn police officer William Buechner 4 years ago and wounding two others...

The defendant, Grady Wilkes, taking the stand to testify in his own defense, and telling jurors the night of the shooting he was filled with sadness and rage.

Wilkes is the first witness to be called to testify by the defense. They asked him several questions starting with what time he arrived at home and went through details after his arrest.

Wilkes told the jury that he did choke his girlfriend at the time, Brooklyn Isaacs. He testified he told her to leave before he could hurt her anymore claiming he put on his body armor and loaded his weapon because it gave him a sense of security.

”The sadness inside of me turned into a rage,” Wilkes said. “I told her I could hurt her and there’s nothing she could do about it. And I pulled her into the bedroom, threw her on the bed and I got on top of her and and I made the comments, “I loved you, and you took everything from me. You’re trying to take him from me.” as in my son. and I began to strangle her.”

“The military has discipline. It’s so rigid, and when you get into that mindset, it takes away all the chaos of life. The everydays, ups and downs of a job or relationship, it’s very straight forward. And being in that mindset, having that plate carrier on, it makes me feels safe. It makes me feel in power,” said Wilkes.

He also admitted to having previous struggles with alcohol and anger, and he made reference to taking medications but not taking them to avoid feeling weak. The defense claims Wilkes is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, Day Three of Trial: As the capital murder trial continues in Lee County for the man accused of gunning down and killing an Auburn Police officer, the jury got to see the weapons recovered from the scene of the crime four years ago, as well as the body armor worn by the defendant the night of the deadly shooting.

The day started with Alabama Law Enforcement Agent (ALEA) Darrell Seymour taking the stand. He told the court about the gun used to shoot the officers and described what other weapons were found at the scene. He also unboxed the armor worn by Grady Wilkes that night and showed the court the magazines that were recovered with the vest.

After that, the court heard from Lieutenant Jason Dinunzio. Dinunzio is with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation. He told the court about the target, trajectory and velocity of the bullets fired from the rifle. The door from the vehicle of Officer Ron Askelson was brought in to show what damage was done.

“Smith and Weston rifle... 2-2-3 slash 5-5-6 caliber...it was the murder weapon. There was also a Glock pistol that was recovered,” said Seymour.

“The bullet would be traveling from front to back...it had somewhat of a left-to-right directionality to it. It actually, from what I can see here, clipped the top of the hood first, then penetrated the front windshield and went into that front dash,” said Dinunzio.

Forensic Scientist Roshonda Jackson was called to the stand where she told the court about the blood samples she received from the detectives and verified the samples were from the officers who were shot.

The prosecutors are being extremely thorough with their witnesses. There still has been little to no questioning coming from the defense. It’s expected that the court will hear more from the defense team during the trial’s sentencing phase.

Tuesday, Aug. 8, Day Two of Trial: After four years of waiting, the trial of Grady Wayne Wilkes is well underway. Wilkes is being tried for the capital murder of Auburn police, Officer William Buechner.

Today was key in terms of evidence presented and hearing from witnesses like Wilkes’ girlfriend at the time of the incident, officers who responded to the scene and the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Buechner.

The day started with Brooklyn Flaherty taking the stand, sharing what she experienced that night. She talked about what she experienced that caused her to call the police and also described what she saw when the shooting started.

Body camera footage from the responding officers was also shown. Everything from the witnesses matched the footage and audio from the officers’ cameras.

“I believe there were three officers that were up on the porch, and I think the fourth one was further back... kind of towards the driveway. And I see them knock on the door to no response, but you can kind of see through the window that there’s some shuffling. And the next thing I remember is seeing the door opening, and one of the police saying ' hey, buddy,’... something to that effect, and shortly after, the shooting starts.”

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Edward Reedy presented evidence from the autopsy to the jury to explain what wounds were discovered and how they got there.

Tomorrow, there are more witnesses expected to speak and evidence to be presented.

Monday, Aug. 7, Opening Statements: The trial for a 32-year-old Alabama man charged with multiple crimes, including capital murder, has begun with opening statements being made.

Earlier this morning, statements were heard from prosecutors and the defense about what they would like to achieve and what they believe should be done. Many witnesses, like officers involved in the shooting and Auburn Police Department officers, have discussed what they recall from the witness stand.

“He intended to kill each and every officer that responded that night. He intended to kill Officer Ron Akeslson, Officer Evan Elliot, Officer Webb Sistrunk, and he did, in fact, kill Officer William Buechner.”

“He was suffering from bipolar disorder, long-standing depression exasperated by excess alcohol – a pre-existing post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Towards the end of the day, a portion of the body cam footage from that night was played, where Officer Buechner’s last words were heard saying, “Lord, help me.”

Friday, Aug. 4, Jury Selection Process: The capital murder trial for 32-year-old Grady Wilkes is underway. Wilkes is facing charges of shooting three police officers, killing one, Officer William Buechner, and injuring the others. The incident happened in 2019, and the trial began with jury selection on Monday, July 31.

As jury selection continued, there was major progress in the jury selection process. At the beginning of the week, the legal teams started with a group of 140 plus jurors, and now the group is down to 65. The difference in from other days is the line of questioning from the prosecutors and defense.

Wilkes is charged with capital murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence. The prosecutors and defense teams have finished asking the jurors whether they would support or oppose the death penalty of life in prison without parole.

After the lunch break, the legal teams brought every potential juror back and began asking them new questions as a group. These new questions were more general, like what crime shows they like, how they feel towards police officers, what they know about gun laws, and if they have served in the military or have a spouse or family member who has served.

Wilkes served in the Alabama National Guard in the past. Therefore, questions like those are important and are expected to play a role in the trial in the next two weeks.

