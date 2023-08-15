Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Timothy Bliefnick gets life for wife’s murder

FILE - This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy...
FILE - This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of Quincy, Ill., who has been charged charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick. On Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, a judge sentenced Bliefnick, a former contestant on the television game show “Family Feud,” to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois. (Adams County, Illl., Administration via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A judge sentenced a former contestant on the television game show “Family Feud” to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois.

Timothy Bliefnick, 40, showed no reaction as Adams County Circuit Judge Robert Adrian read the sentence Friday, news outlets reported.

A jury in May convicted Bliefnick of murder, home invasion and use of a firearm to commit first-degree murder in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick, 41. Her body was found by a family member inside her Quincy home after she failed to pick up her children from school. She had been shot multiple times.

The couple was separated and going through a divorce.

Bliefnick’s attorney did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick and some of his family members appeared on ABC’s “Family Feud,” KHQA-TV has reported.

One of the questions asked by host Steve Harvey was, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick answered “I do.” He immediately told Harvey “not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife.” He also said, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?” Harvey responded, “It’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house.”

Bliefnick’s answer was second on the board with 20 out of 100 people polled giving the same answer. Getting “sloshed” was No. 1 with 30 answers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Police: Abbeville man ran red light in Dothan, dies moments later
Jy'Tu and Jayden Blackmon open new restaurant in downtown Headland
Headland basketball duo opens new restaurant on downtown square
Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”
American Electric Power meteorologists are continuing to monitor the potential winter storm and...
Several thousand without power after severe storm
Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, lockdown lifted at Donaldson Correctional Facility

Latest News

Kinsley Centers chats with our 4Warn Chief Met David Paul about the already record setting...
Talking record heat with 4Warn Chief Meteorologist David Paul
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
LIVE: Trump, 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling, the 4th criminal case against him
Head coach Don Moore enters his third season at the helm, working to get these student athletes...
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Goshen Eagles
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Florala Wildcats
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Florala Wildcats
Front Street is seen on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire.
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 99; hundreds remain unaccounted for