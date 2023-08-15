Wiregrass Gives Back
First court date scheduled in Carlee Russell case

Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.(Source: Hoover Police Department via CNN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The first court date for Carlee Russell has been scheduled. This comes after Russell was charged with two misdemeanors for falsely reporting an abduction.

According to the Hoover court administrator, there is a pre-trial docket hearing scheduled for October 11 at 2 p.m. This hearing will allow Russell, her attorney, Mr. Emory Anthony, and prosecutors to discuss and resolve any preliminary issues before a trial starts.

Hoover Municipal Court Judge Thomas Brad Bishop has stated that he will not allow cameras in the hearing. The court administrator said that there is a blanket rule against cameras.

