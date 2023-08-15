Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Commissioners approve project to bring water to underserved areas

The new project is set to bring a necessary resource to residents and businesses in the southern part of the county.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new project is set to bring a much needed resource to an underserved region.

The Houston County Commission approved the use of $5 million in ARPA funding for a water infrastructure project, bringing increased water availability and pressure to the southern part of the county.

The project includes a water line down 231 South and the construction of a water tower.

Chairman Brandon Shoupe says this project could greatly benefit the Industrial Park and could attract other businesses to the area.

“That is one of the reasons our industrial park near the state line has never been fully developed, because of lack of infrastructure, water being one of them,” said Chairman Shoupe. “We have sewer ironically, but don’t have water down there. This will bring enhanced water availability and pressure, which should open that property up for future development.”

Shoupe says the preliminary work for the project is underway. There is no current time table for an expected finish date.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Police: Abbeville man ran red light in Dothan, dies moments later
Jy'Tu and Jayden Blackmon open new restaurant in downtown Headland
Headland basketball duo opens new restaurant on downtown square
Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”
American Electric Power meteorologists are continuing to monitor the potential winter storm and...
Several thousand without power after severe storm
Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, lockdown lifted at Donaldson Correctional Facility

Latest News

Duke has served Houston County for nearly three decades.
September 1, 2023 declared ‘David Duke Day’ in Houston County
The funds will cover overtime wages of security guards in the mobile unit kitchen.
$50K approved for additional security overtime at Houston County Jail
Duke has served as the executive director of Wiregrass 211 from the organization's inception up...
September 1, 2023 announced as David Duke Day in Houston Co.
Pop Art Studios will open its doors for classes on Labor Day.
Demand for art lessons leads to new Enterprise Business