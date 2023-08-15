Commissioners approve project to bring water to underserved areas

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new project is set to bring a much needed resource to an underserved region.

The Houston County Commission approved the use of $5 million in ARPA funding for a water infrastructure project, bringing increased water availability and pressure to the southern part of the county.

The project includes a water line down 231 South and the construction of a water tower.

Chairman Brandon Shoupe says this project could greatly benefit the Industrial Park and could attract other businesses to the area.

“That is one of the reasons our industrial park near the state line has never been fully developed, because of lack of infrastructure, water being one of them,” said Chairman Shoupe. “We have sewer ironically, but don’t have water down there. This will bring enhanced water availability and pressure, which should open that property up for future development.”

Shoupe says the preliminary work for the project is underway. There is no current time table for an expected finish date.

