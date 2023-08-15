Alabama Red Cross volunteers on standby to help with Maui wildfire recovery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui has claimed at least 96 lives. It is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Tourists and residents have been forced to evacuate as the blaze decimates entire communities.

Among those rushing to help is the American Red Cross.

“This is one of the worst natural disasters that the state of Hawaii has faced,” said Annette Rowland, spokeswoman for the Alabama and Mississippi region of the Red Cross.

As the fire destroys what is in its path, thousands of residents have been displaced. That’s where the Red Cross is stepping in to help. A shelter has been set up at the War Memorial gymnasium, where the Red Cross, Maui County and other organizations have gathered to provide aid and supplies.

“We expect people to deploy in the months to come the weeks to come,” said Rowland. “The immediate need right now is sheltering, so that’s why we’ve got people there. We try to get the people that can get there the fastest that are already on the ground.”

Rowland said volunteers are already on the ground and they have more on standby, including volunteers from Alabama who are ready to help. She said once the danger passes, they’ll go to the heart of the devastation to provide everything from meals to cleanup assistance.

“And for those homes that have been burned, unfortunately, and there’s nothing left, we have sifters people can use to sift through the soot and through the ashes to find maybe some of their precious memorabilia, precious memories, and pick up whatever pieces that they can,” she said.

Rowland says this will be a long-term mission.

“There are so many people that are hurting right now and so much culture lost,” said Rowland

even if not the Red Cross find a non-profit that’s credible to donate to.

At this time, the Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief is encouraging financial donations, which will all be sent to the Hawaii-Pacific Baptist Convention for use in caring for survivors of the Maui fire. This is being updated to specifically reflect Maui donations.

WSFA 12 News’ parent company Gray Television, has partnered with the Salvation Army to help the people of Maui. If you’re able to donate to help the survivors, text “FIRE RELIEF” to 51555.

