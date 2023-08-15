Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Alabama Red Cross volunteers on standby to help with Maui wildfire recovery

The Red Cross is stepping in to help recovery efforts from the Maui wildfire.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui has claimed at least 96 lives. It is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Tourists and residents have been forced to evacuate as the blaze decimates entire communities.

Among those rushing to help is the American Red Cross.

“This is one of the worst natural disasters that the state of Hawaii has faced,” said Annette Rowland, spokeswoman for the Alabama and Mississippi region of the Red Cross.

As the fire destroys what is in its path, thousands of residents have been displaced. That’s where the Red Cross is stepping in to help. A shelter has been set up at the War Memorial gymnasium, where the Red Cross, Maui County and other organizations have gathered to provide aid and supplies.

“We expect people to deploy in the months to come the weeks to come,” said Rowland. “The immediate need right now is sheltering, so that’s why we’ve got people there. We try to get the people that can get there the fastest that are already on the ground.”

Rowland said volunteers are already on the ground and they have more on standby, including volunteers from Alabama who are ready to help. She said once the danger passes, they’ll go to the heart of the devastation to provide everything from meals to cleanup assistance.

“And for those homes that have been burned, unfortunately, and there’s nothing left, we have sifters people can use to sift through the soot and through the ashes to find maybe some of their precious memorabilia, precious memories, and pick up whatever pieces that they can,” she said.

Rowland says this will be a long-term mission.

“There are so many people that are hurting right now and so much culture lost,” said Rowland

even if not the Red Cross find a non-profit that’s credible to donate to.

At this time, the Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief is encouraging financial donations, which will all be sent to the Hawaii-Pacific Baptist Convention for use in caring for survivors of the Maui fire. This is being updated to specifically reflect Maui donations.

WSFA 12 News’ parent company Gray Television, has partnered with the Salvation Army to help the people of Maui. If you’re able to donate to help the survivors, text “FIRE RELIEF” to 51555.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Police: Abbeville man ran red light in Dothan, dies moments later
Jayden Terrion Hill (pictured) was appearing in Opp Municipal Court when at around 10:36 a.m....
UPDATE: Escaped Covington County inmate recaptured
Jy'Tu and Jayden Blackmon open new restaurant in downtown Headland
Headland basketball duo opens new restaurant on downtown square
Dothan attorney Ben Irwin reviews legal strategy with Pastor Darryl Robers on August 14, 2023.
Pastor tossed from his church battles back
Columbus man with terminal cancer who married longtime girlfriend weeks ago in last wish dies...
Columbus man with terminal cancer dies at 25 after marrying girlfriend 3 weeks ago as final wish

Latest News

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is in Houston County to offer encouragement to students as the new...
Governor Ivey visits Jerry Lee Faine Elementary in Dothan
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is in Houston County to offer encouragement to students as the new...
WATCH: Gov. Ivey addresses students at Jerry Lee Faine Elementary
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
One dead in Dale County wreck
Mia Scott says she knew the farm was her passion when in high school.
Why Mia Scott with Mt. Moriah Farms is proud to be a farmer