$50K approved for additional security overtime at Houston County Jail

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A new amendment ensures additional safety measures at the Houston County Jail.

County commissioners approved a $50,000 amendment Monday morning that will help pay the overtime of deputies working in the mobile kitchen unit.

With inmate workers working in the unit, security is needed to ensure no one tries to escape the jail.

The unit is within the confines of the jail fence and two armed guards will now be in the unit as long as inmate workers are present.

“The prisoners that prepare meals there are more trusted than the general prison population, but there is still always a chance that something could go wrong,” said Chairman Brandon Shoupe.

Originally, the jail asked for an amendment north of $70K, but the commission agreed to the lesser $50K. Captain David Asbill of the Houston County Jail says they will work to keep the need as low as they can without sacrificing safety.

“That was the number we felt comfortable with,” said Chairman Shoupe. “We may have to come back and make another budget amendment, but we are really hoping we can hold them to that $50,000 overtime expense.”

The mobile unit is expected to be in place for eight weeks while the jail kitchen is being renovated.

