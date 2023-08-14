Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

A woman says she fractured her ankle when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto; now she’s suing

FILE - In this photo taken Wednesday, March 12, 2014, Luis Escamilla wears gloves as he cuts...
FILE - In this photo taken Wednesday, March 12, 2014, Luis Escamilla wears gloves as he cuts prosciutto at the Hock Farm restaurant in Sacramento, California.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A woman who fractured her left ankle during a trip with her husband to the Italian food emporium Eataly in Boston last year is blaming her injury on a piece of ham.

Alice Cohen was heading to an area where food samples are distributed to customers on Oct. 7 when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto and fell, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston.

“Alice Cohen sustained bodily injuries, a loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, and incurred necessary medical expenses for medical care and attention,” the lawsuit says.

Her medical expenses, including a hospital visit and physical therapy, have resulted in more than $7,500 in bills, according to court papers.

Cohen and her husband Ronald, of Gilford, New Hampshire, are seeking a jury trial and at least $50,000 in damages.

The lawsuit claims Eataly was negligent for not properly cleaning the floor. The lawsuit also claims loss of consortium.

The restaurant “had a duty to ensure that the surface of the floors were free from unnecessary dangers, a duty to use ordinary care to maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition and a duty to warn of such dangerous conditions,” the lawsuit says.

Eataly is a gourmet Italian restaurant and food market with eight locations in the U.S. and eight overseas, according to the company’s website. Prosciutto is a type of thinly sliced, cured ham that originated in Italy.

An email seeking comment was left with Eataly’s corporate headquarters.

Voicemails seeking comment were left with the Cohens and their attorney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jy'Tu and Jayden Blackmon open new restaurant in downtown Headland
Headland basketball duo opens new restaurant on downtown square
Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”
American Electric Power meteorologists are continuing to monitor the potential winter storm and...
Several thousand without power after severe storm
Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, Donaldson Correctional Facility remains on lockdown
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
Lindsay Shiver on her arrest, ordeal: It’s been tough

Latest News

Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Florala Wildcats
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Florala Wildcats
Head coach Don Moore enters his third season at the helm, working to get these student athletes...
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Goshen Eagles
President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M....
Biden says auto workers need ‘good jobs that can support a family’ in union talks with carmakers
1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
At least 8 hurt in shooting, officer assaulted in downtown Memphis, police say