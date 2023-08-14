Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

UPDATE: Escaped Covington County inmate recaptured

Jayden Terrion Hill (pictured) was appearing in Opp Municipal Court when at around 10:36 a.m....
Jayden Terrion Hill (pictured) was appearing in Opp Municipal Court when at around 10:36 a.m. he managed to escape, despite being handcuffed at the front of the court building.(Opp Police Department)
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Opp Police, Jayden Hill was located shortly ago on College Street and has been recaptured. He was transported back to the Covington County Jail and faces charges in relation to his escape in addition to his previous criminal charges.

The Opp Police Department thanked the Covington County Sheriff’s Office and Andalusia Police Department for their assistance in locating Hill.

ORIGINAL

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - A Covington County Jail inmate escaped Monday morning and police are currently seeking information that would lead to his recapture.

According to a statement released on the Opp Police Department Facebook page, Jayden Terrion Hill was appearing in Opp Municipal Court when at around 10:36 a.m. he managed to escape, despite being handcuffed at the front of the court building.

Police say Hill was last seen on Main Street in Opp and was wearing his county jail clothing.

Anyone with information related to the location of Hill is asked to call Opp Police at (334) 493-4511. You can also leave an anonymous tip using the City of Opp app which can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jy'Tu and Jayden Blackmon open new restaurant in downtown Headland
Headland basketball duo opens new restaurant on downtown square
Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”
American Electric Power meteorologists are continuing to monitor the potential winter storm and...
Several thousand without power after severe storm
Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, lockdown lifted at Donaldson Correctional Facility
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
Lindsay Shiver on her arrest, ordeal: It’s been tough

Latest News

Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Florala Wildcats
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Florala Wildcats
Head coach Don Moore enters his third season at the helm, working to get these student athletes...
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Goshen Eagles
Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, lockdown lifted at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Beginning Monday, August 14, the eastbound direction of the Longhorn/Chick-Fil-A signal will be...
Dothan traffic changes on Ross Clark Circle