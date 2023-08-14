UPDATE: Escaped Covington County inmate recaptured

UPDATE

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Opp Police, Jayden Hill was located shortly ago on College Street and has been recaptured. He was transported back to the Covington County Jail and faces charges in relation to his escape in addition to his previous criminal charges.

The Opp Police Department thanked the Covington County Sheriff’s Office and Andalusia Police Department for their assistance in locating Hill.

ORIGINAL

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - A Covington County Jail inmate escaped Monday morning and police are currently seeking information that would lead to his recapture.

According to a statement released on the Opp Police Department Facebook page, Jayden Terrion Hill was appearing in Opp Municipal Court when at around 10:36 a.m. he managed to escape, despite being handcuffed at the front of the court building.

Police say Hill was last seen on Main Street in Opp and was wearing his county jail clothing.

Anyone with information related to the location of Hill is asked to call Opp Police at (334) 493-4511. You can also leave an anonymous tip using the City of Opp app which can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

