Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Pilot, passenger killed after plane crashes into lake

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what led up to the crash.
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – The pilot and passenger of a small aircraft died after crashing into a lake Sunday morning, North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials confirmed.

According to troopers, a single-engine airplane hit powerlines and crashed into Lake Hickory shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport around 11:30 a.m.

Both the pilot and passenger died at the scene, troopers said.

They were later identified by the highway patrol as pilot Jeffrey Jay Cooley, 63, of Granite Falls, and passenger Brian Frank Miller, 49, of Hickory.

“Jeff was a very experienced pilot, a very capable pilot, and I have no doubt he was doing whatever he could do until the very end,” fellow pilot and friend Joe Brannock said.

Brannock said he believes the crash was caused by a medical or mechanical issue because the pilot flew around the lake several times before and was familiar with it.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jy'Tu and Jayden Blackmon open new restaurant in downtown Headland
Headland basketball duo opens new restaurant on downtown square
Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”
American Electric Power meteorologists are continuing to monitor the potential winter storm and...
Several thousand without power after severe storm
Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, lockdown lifted at Donaldson Correctional Facility
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
Lindsay Shiver on her arrest, ordeal: It’s been tough

Latest News

Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Florala Wildcats
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Florala Wildcats
Head coach Don Moore enters his third season at the helm, working to get these student athletes...
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Goshen Eagles
FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy...
Federal officials are looking into another close call between planes, this time in San Diego
Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, lockdown lifted at Donaldson Correctional Facility
George Theberge was sentenced on Monday.
Man sentenced for abandoning baby after MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley’s daughter gave birth in woods